Louis Vuitton releases new illustrated travel guides for LA, Seoul

Icinori brought Seoul to the pages of leather-bound books in the Louis Vuitton Travel Book series. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 24 — Louis Vuitton has tapped global, contemporary artists to produce limited edition illustrated travel books for Los Angeles and Seoul.

For Los Angeles, Spanish artist Javier Mariscal painted his interpretation of the city of angels, while French design duo Icinori brought Seoul to the pages of leather-bound books in the Louis Vuitton Travel Book series.

For the books, LV enlisted artists unfamiliar with their respective destinations, a deliberate strategy aimed at drawing out fresh, sharp contemporary viewpoints of the cities and their architecture, light, and locals.

Artists were free to choose the medium — be it drawing, painting, collage, cartoon or manga.

Only 30 copies have been printed for each title which contain 100 to 120 original drawings. Each book has been numbered and signed by the artist.

The books are bound in leather, printed on Freelife Vellum paper and come in a protective slipcase.

The copies will be sold in select Louis Vuitton stores for €45 (RM208) and are being released in English, French and for Seoul, Korean in May. — AFP-Relaxnews