Karl Lagerfeld plans ongoing collaboration with Carine Roitfeld

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld arrives for the annual Rose Ball in Monaco March 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 1 — The legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has signed up Carine Roitfeld for an ongoing collaboration with his signature ready-to-wear brand, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports. This creative partnership will debut later this year with the designer’s fall 2019 collection.

While the pair have worked together on several previous occasions, Lagerfeld and Roitfeld are now uniting their creativity and expertise for the famous German fashion designer’s brand. Indeed, Lagerfeld has invited the fashion editor and stylist to select her pick of favourite collection pieces for the coming seasons.

The collaboration will begin in September with the fall 2019 Karl Lagerfeld collection. This will be accompanied by the launch of “The Edit by Carine Roitfeld”, seeing the French stylist pick her “essential pieces” from the collection.

Fashion news website WWD reports that this is the first of several partnerships between Roitfeld and the Karl Lagerfeld brand, with more projects set to be unveiled later this year.

Creative director of the Chanel and Fendi fashion houses, Lagerfeld also helms his own ready-to-wear brand. January 22, the famous designer was notably absent from the Chanel haute couture show, his first no-show in many years. The fashion house said that the designer “was feeling tired”. — AFP-Relaxnews