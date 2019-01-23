Laid-back hostel in Prague among best for solo travellers

The RoadHouse Prague hostel organises daily activities that include nightly family dinners at the table, visits to local festivals, and soirées at neighbourhood wine bars and pubs. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 — A hostel in Prague run by two Canadians that offers home-cooked dinners tops a new list of the best hostels in the world 2019.

Online hostel-booking platform Hostelworld released the winners of the “Best Hostels for Solo Travellers” in their annual “Hoscars” awards, which are based on the guest scores and reviews.

Unlike their first property The MadHouse, which attracts young party-goers, The RoadHouse is more laid-back in vibe. To help solo travellers meet new people, the hostel organises daily activities that include nightly family dinners at the table, visits to local festivals, and soirées at neighbourhood wine bars and pubs.

“The RoadHouse is an amazing place. It’s run by the loveliest people, the hostel itself is beautiful and it really does feel like you’re staying at a friend’s (really cool) apartment with a bunch of rad travelers,” reads one of the several glowing reviews.

If a backpacking trip is on the horizon this year, check out the top hostels of 2019 for solo travellers:

1. The RoadHouse Prague (Prague, Czech Republic)

2. Soul Kitchen (St Petersburg, Russia)

3. Hostel One Miru (Prague, Czech Republic)

4. Cozy Nook Hostel (Da Lat, Vietnam)

5. Adventure Q2 Hostel (Queenstown, New Zealand)

6. Adventure Queenstown Hostel (Queenstown, New Zealand)

7. The House of Sandeman — Hostel & Suites (Porto, Portugal)

8. Hostel Lullaby (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

9. Hostel Majdas (Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

10. Star Hostel Taipei Main Station (Taipei, Taiwan) — AFP-Relaxnews