KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Many years ago, I encountered Nepalese food here, cooked by a friend who introduced me to the magical world of Mo:Mo.

Yes, the dumplings are known as Mo:Mo, which is already the plural form, but most articles wrongly label them as “momos”.

Appearance-wise, the Mo:Mo resemble Chinese dumplings but the difference is evident the moment you bite into one, as the meat and vegetable filling is seasoned with fragrant spices like cumin, coriander and garlic.

Usually served steamed, pan-fried, or deep-fried, they are paired with a spicy, tomato-based dip called achar.

So, Mo:Mo was the first dish I looked for when I stumbled upon Cafe de Tukche.

Thakali Thali set offers a look at the daily meals, providing a little of everything. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The half-moon-shaped dumplings come in different fillings — chicken, mutton, paneer or vegetables — and you can get them steamed, deep-fried, pan-fried, or paired with soup.

Steamed Chicken Mo:Mo (RM20) were juicy bites given a layer of spiciness from the achar and their homemade chilli sauce.

While the Mo:Mo is the most identifiable item for most of us, locals in Nepal especially the Thakali community primarily eat the Thakali Thali set.

The complete meal served on a metal plate is built up with various components and the price ranges from RM24 to RM36.

The main component is a choice of rice or their version of porridge known as dhindo, which is thick and not watery at all, made with buckwheat flour (phaper), wheat flour (ata) or pumpkin (farsi).

Chicken Sandheko is an appetising item that you will enjoy finishing. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s drizzled with ghee to smoothen it so gladly welcome the clarified butter that pools on top. Apparently in Nepal, the ghee also acts as a warming touch in the chilly weather.

A choice of curry (I picked mutton), dal made from black beans, seasonal mixed vegetables, sautéed spinach, tomato pickle, radish pickle, mustard greens with roasted black soybeans, fried bitter gourd, Sichuan potatoes, fresh salad, papad and yogurt.

It may resemble an Indian thali but there’s a distinct difference.

Himalayan spices like jimun and timur (their version of Sichuan peppercorn) shine, creating a combination of earthy, mildly spicy and tangy flavours as these are not dulled by rich coconut milk like Indian curries.

Decked in colourful prayer flags and murals, the restaurant is the ideal place to hide from the afternoon heat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Each meal allows you to refill each of the items until you are satiated.

You can add another protein like the Chicken Sandheko (RM21.25), which features spicy, tangy flavours and is served with boneless deep-fried chicken.

While the chicken was a tad dry from overfrying, the flavours were appetising enough that you would still eat it.

Decorated with colourful Tibetan prayer flags, the restaurant is also the perfect cool retreat from the brutal afternoon sun and its heat, when you dine there for lunch.

It turns out the restaurant is part of the Clifftop Group, which also oversees various bars in TREC and The Met, Jhol Restaurant and Le Mirch.

The signboard is rather small but you can spot it once you start walking down from McDonald’s to Bangsar Village. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Cafe de Tukche

4, Jalan Telawi 4,

Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 12pm to 12am

Tel: 012-5994528

Instagram: @cafedetukchethakalikl

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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