KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The weather has been very indecisive, featuring fierce sunshine that always causes a rainstorm as the heat from below hits the clouds above.

When the heat is up, the only solution is to either lock yourself inside or venture out to The Five for a taste of “snow” in the form of bingsu.

Misugaru Dol Bing makes a healthier version as the ‘misugaru’ uses a mix of good-for-you grains. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Jogak Bingsu started by the same people behind Michin Grill is located right outside Nom Nom East, the small food court inside Block D of The Five.

You can enjoy your bingsu and hotteok orders in three spots near their stand: the food court, directly in front of their kiosk and tables on the balcony facing the carpark.

Snack on the popular Korean street treat ‘hotteok,’ which has a chewy texture. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Each choice depends on the timing and your heat tolerance.

The air-conditioned food court is the best choice during peak lunch time, while the scenic outdoor areas are better in the evening after sunset.

The shaved ice dessert uses soy milk and no added sugar, keeping it lighter for those who dislike overly sweet treats.

Misugaru Dol Bing (RM23) is a classic Korean flavour found in beverages and even bingsu.

The traditional version of ‘hotteok’ has a gooey filling of brown sugar and honey. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The malty, nutty powder, made from a mix of roasted and ground grains, oats, barley and even quinoa is touted as nutritious.

Your bingsu is served in a stone bowl to keep it chilled and is accompanied by a small bowl of extra topping.

Look for their place just in front of Nom Nom East’s entrance. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The extra powder adds flavour once you eat the top layer, letting you customise how strong you want your dessert to taste.

It comes with cooked red beans that are soft and not overly sweet.

Matcha Dol Bing (RM24) uses a matcha syrup drizzled over it but since it was peak lunchtime when I visited, they seem to have forgotten the extra layer of matcha powder for my order, making the flavours feel muted.

Seats can be found in front of the stall, which transforms at night to a cool place to chill as you enjoy your shaved ice dessert. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There are also cup versions, great for a quick fix to take away to the office or home.

Don’t forget to snack on their Hong Dae Hotteok (RM9.90) too.

It’s a favourite street snack of mine and they offer three versions, one with the brown sugar and honey, one with added nuts and a pandan flavoured option.

Tables and chairs are found all over The Five and these ones offer a view of the goings-on below. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Jogak Bingsu

Level 1 (Next to Nom Nom East),

Block D, The Five @KPD

Jalan Dungun, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 12pm to 8.30pm (Tuesday to Friday), 12.30pm to 9.30pm (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Instagram: @jogakbingsu

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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