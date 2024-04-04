PETALING JAYA, April 4 — In light of this latest bout of extreme heat, I’ve found myself increasingly drawn to cosy, comfortable places with ample air-conditioning.

Look, I’m all for an adventure under zinc roofs but I prefer not to sweat all over my laptop when trying to get my work done.

And so I found myself in Soooka Cafe which opened in August of last year.

Named for a rather ebullient pronunciation of the word “suka”, the place is located in Damansara Perdana, surrounded by a loose collection of auto workshops, offices and restaurants.

Inside, small tables encircle a larger, round island counter in the centre of the dining area.

Cakoi, also known as youtiao or yau char kwai, features prominently on the menu, which also includes braised duck noodles, porridge and nasi lemak.

Garlic Cakoi with Curry Potato (RM9.90) is a pleasant little snack that will likely be familiar to most Malaysians.

Crispy, light and airy, these fried lengths of dough are covered in garlic much in the same way garlic bread might.

The interior at Soooka Cafe.

The curry itself is thick and boasts a complex flavour profile that suggests a proper rempah base — the perfect dip for the slightly chewy and stretchy cakoi, which Soooka sources from an independent vendor that has specialised in it for over two decades.

Cakoi features again in the Handmade Fish Paste Ball Porridge (RM17.90), though this time as thin coins of crispy dough.

This is another common pairing, but the addition of juicy, plump fish balls to the mix is a winner.

Garlic Cakoi with Curry Potato puts a little spin on a familiar favourite.

Handmade Fish Paste Ball porridge is as comforting as it is tasty.

Each ball is "QQ" in texture with the subtly sweet flavour of fish, the latter of which is well integrated throughout the mild and smooth porridge — an ideal comfort dish.

The Braised Duck Flat White Noodles (RM22.90) were far and away my favourite thing on the menu.

Reminiscent of kway chap, both Thai-style and the versions closer to home, the broth was hearty yet herbal, savoury yet just a touch sweet, and full of shredded braised duck.

Each fish ball is really well made with a lovely ‘QQ’ texture.

The Braised Duck Flat White Noodles feature 'kuey teow' for noodles.

You get bones and all too; I got to chow down on lovely little bits of cartilage, fat and skin, all of which are real gems of flavour.

The kuey teow is pretty standard, smooth enough for my liking, but best of all was the piquant sambal — spicy, peppery and a pleasant surprise that I couldn’t get enough of.

I don’t usually go for a sweet treat after a meal like this, but the Cakoi with Ice-Cream (RM16.90) called to me from the moment I laid eyes on it on the menu.

Cakoi with Ice Cream is a brilliant dessert that incorporates coconut, jackfruit and the eponymous cakoi to great effect.

Look for the smiley sign in orange.

Two sticks of crispy cakoi arrived with a scoop of coconut ice cream, topped with bite-sized pieces of jackfruit and a small sprinkle of toasted coconut.

Cold and creamy meets crispy, interspersed with sweet bites of fleshy jackfruit underlined with toasty notes of more coconut; truly, a scrumptious end to a meal.

Soooka Cafe

11A-1, Jalan PJU 8/5a, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya.

Open Monday to Friday, 10am-10pm; Saturday to Sunday, 8am-10pm. Closed on Wednesday.

Tel: 012-677 6827

Facebook: @SoookaCafe

Instagram: @soooka.my

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

