KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — As Chinese New Year approaches and the exodus from the city starts, it's the best time to visit places that one usually avoids due to the crowds.

Hence I managed to visit Pusat Penjaja Jalan Duta. Located next to the government buildings that house the income tax department as it's often jam packed.

This week, it was a breeze to find a space at the roadside. What a contrast to the usual days, when one would have to walk a distance as parking is usually available at the end of the road.

Apparently there's also parking at the lower level of this food court too.

I was curious about Duta Beriani Duta Capati. You may have seen the stall on social media and even on the television show Jalan Jalan Cari Makan. Even Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who visited the food court in January said, "capati dia power."

The stall offers chapati and biryani rice. Flatbreads are offered throughout the day. For the rice, it's only available from 10.30am onwards.

Wait at the counter for freshly-made 'chapati' to be eaten with your choice of curry.

In an episode of Jalan Jalan Cari Makan, the stall owner shared that the fluffy chapati is a result of cooking tips he picked up when he worked in various eateries including a stint at a mamak restaurant.

The drill here is simple. If you want to grab the chapati, just approach the stall front where a griddle is found.

How about biryani rice for lunch from this enormous pot?

What I noticed is, sometimes they have pre-made the chapatis, which are kept in a closed pot. Once you ask for chapatis, they will warm it up on the griddle.

If they run out, chapatis are made fresh. The pre-made dough is rolled out on a floured surface as thinly as possible.

The chapati is then placed on the hot griddle and cooked on both sides, till it has a slightly charred surface.

Fuel up with a plate of biryani rice, 'ayam masak merah', 'dalca' and 'acar'.

Eating it hot risks getting slightly burnt fingers but it's worth it since it always tastes better.

On the counter, there's two types of curries. You have chicken curry and everyone's favourite, mutton curry or kari kambing.

Grab a plate from the table at the side of the stall. There's also bowls for your curry.

The 'ayam masak merah' has a mildly spicy sauce (left). 'Ayam goreng' is also found here (right).

This chapati is the perfect vehicle for that amazing mutton curry. Think softness with charred spots dimpled all over that wholesome flat bread.

Use it to mop up every bit of that fragrant curry which is surprisingly mild. What I liked was how tender the meat was.

It easily pulls apart. I managed to get one piece where I got a little marrow too. Satisfaction for RM14! This was for two chapatis and two pieces of mutton with the curry.

Chunky pieces of mutton from the curry.

If you're looking for the biryani rice, you need to go to the counter on the right side of the stall. There you will find an enormous pot of biryani rice that can feed hordes of hungry diners.

Grab an empty plate and they will scoop the fluffy long grain rice on top. Help yourself to the trays of mutton curry, ayam masak merah and ayam goreng.

The stall is located inside the food court so join the queue for your food.

There's also another table across, with various pots. You will find dalca so scoop some with vegetables. There's also acar or pickled vegetables.

For RM11, it's a lot of rice with a piece of ayam masak merah which will fuel you up for the whole day. The mutton curry is RM15.

The ayam masak merah uses a juicy fried chicken doused in a reddish gravy that is not too sweet. Like all the curries served here, it's also mildly spicy.

The food court is opposite the government buildings that house the income tax department.

Since it's very much self service, once you have selected your items, just visit the last counter opposite the actual stall where you can pay for your meal and also order drinks.

For the Chinese New Year holidays, they will be off from February 10 to 12.

Duta Beriani Duta Capati, Stall no. 41, Pusat Penjaja Jalan Duta, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur. Open:6.30am to 2pm. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. Tel: 013-3711316.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

