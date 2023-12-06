KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — It's getting harder to find good-value-for-money eats. With rising costs, one has to play smart to find these places.

One place I found via social media recommendation was a resounding yes!

It is rare to find wantan mee for RM7 to RM8, right in the middle of the city.

Most importantly, the taste was good and they didn't scrimp on the wantans.

I guess it's a case of overheads as this stall operates on a five-foot way, right in front of the Sam Kow Thong temple in the heart of Brickfields.

The going price for wantan mee on the same street, seems to be around RM9 for a small portion, while a large portion is RM10.

The stall offers a variety of noodles but on every table, it's wantan mee.

It comes in a bowl even though there's no soup.

The three 'wantans' in your bowl aren't tiny and come with minced pork filling.

The char siu may be thin slices but it's not dry. You also get a spoonful of fried chopped garlic which adds umami to the whole ensemble. There's also vegetable and fried lard pieces.

I ended up slurping it down to the last strands as it was tasty.

Now, usually wantans served with noodles are often insipid. These were well stuffed with minced meat and had a good bite too.

Bitter gourd pork noodles is comforting with the good-for-you greens, pork, thick-cut liver paired in a cloudy pork broth.

You get three wantans in a small bowl with a clear soup.

I also tried their bitter gourd pork noodles (RM9) and this was good as well.

The broth is the cloudy type, which surprisingly was tasty without any additives. It's not overly rich but with just enough heft to make you want to drink the whole bowl of broth.

Find the stall in front of the Chinese temple along Jalan Thambipillay.

In fact, I did just that... drink it all up. And lo and behold, I didn't have the dreaded thirst that often hits me once I polish off a bowl of broth.

What I also enjoyed tremendously were the liver slices were cut thickly, making for a better bite.

You also have minced pork inside the bowl. This was the right ratio of fat and meat too.

Seating can get crowded during lunch time as office workers and college students flock here.

There's no intestine but you get pig stomach, fish ball and pork ball. Even the bitter gourd has a freshness to it, making the pork noodles less decadent.

Noodles stall right in front of Sam Kow Tong Temple, 16, Jalan Thambipillay, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 2pm or until food runs out. Closed on Monday.

