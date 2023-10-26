KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they will be opening their doors in Malaysia. According to the official Facebook page, the first branch will be opening at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX)’s mall, The Exchange, in the heart of KL.

In a nutshell, Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park with the original goal of raising money for a public art project. Since then, the brand has grown leaps and bounds with branches all over the world, with over 470 locations system-wide, including over 305 outlets in 32 US States as well as the District of Columbia, and over 165 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

The rumours of Shake Shack opening in Malaysia have been going around for quite some time, and the posting on the official Facebook page just seals the deal.

Advertisement

The brand will be working with SPC group to operate Shake Shack in Malaysia. They are also the operator of Shake Shack in Korea and Singapore. The company aims to have over 45 stores open across the three countries by 2031.

Shake Shack will be serving elevated, modern, and fun versions of American classics. The menu showcases responsibly sourced premium ingredients with everything made-to-order. Signature items include ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, ‘Shroom Burger, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Shakes and Shack Attack concrete in addition to Malaysia-exclusive items.

Advertisement

The Exchange, which is the mall that the Shake Shack will be located is expected to open on 29 November 2023. Fans can follow Shake Shack Malaysia at the official Facebook page here. — SoyaCincau