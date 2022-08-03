The highlight of this 'nasi Padang' place at Sungai Way is the 'beef rendang' with its rich gravy and tender meat. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — When I was growing up in Petaling Jaya, we used to visit Sungai Way quite often for the wet market since it was the nearest one to us.

Fast forward to the present day and the whole place has changed completely. It was renamed Seri Setia back in 1992. With the development of the Sungai Way Free Trade Zone, large factories were built near the new village back in the 1970s, which resulted in the influx of many foreign workers. Nowadays, you won't be able to differentiate the Indonesians from the locals.

It's created an interesting culinary landscape. You can find pan mee or even bak kut teh being sold next to Indonesian favourites like nasi padang, bakso or sate minang. What's amazing is that the Indonesian fare is incredibly authentic.

Like Nasi Padang Sg. Way Abang Mike. Located at a no signboard corner shop next to a blue mosque, those in the know flock here from 7am onwards for their cooked dishes with rice. The dishes are placed in large enamel dishes, so just help yourself to your favourites.

Even the 'rendang ayam' is equally good when paired with their 'sambal balado', eggplant, potato fries and 'bergedil'.

Zoom in on their beef rendang, which tends to sell out quickly. You will get tender chunks of beef cooked in a rich, thick gravy. This is full of coconut milk and lemongrass; you are sure to enjoy every bite of its deliciousness.

Equally delicious is the ayam rendang with that rich coconut gravy. You can also get dendeng which is the sliced version that is fried till crispy and accompanied with balado or red chillies sambal.

The 'dendeng' served here is the crispy fried version served with spicy 'sambal balado'.

You can get the tangy 'sambal hijau' from 11.30am onwards (left). If you like a spicier 'sambal', the red version is a good choice (right).

There are also various fried and grilled fish slathered with sambal or creamy coconut gravy. Pair them with stir fried vegetables or blanched sweet potato leaves. There's also tempeh fried with vegetables or tiny potato fries doused in a sweet, spicy sauce with salted fish.

I'm a big fan of the sambal here. You can select from the balado that is spicier or the green version. Usually the sambal hijau is my pick as this version is tangy and mildly spicy, making it an appetising companion to your plate of rice. This is usually available around 11.30am.

The 'sambal hijau' is used to cook dishes with 'tempeh' cubes and brinjal (left). A popular item is the fried butterflied fish topped with 'sambal hijau' (right).

They also use this to cook various dishes such as stir fried tempeh cubes with vegetables. There's also deep fried butterflied fish topped with sambal hijau. You get a tangy, slightly spicy taste coupled with the crunchy fish.

Dishes are cooked throughout the day and brought out. Another must eat here is their bergedil shaped like small rolls rather than the usual round patties. You get chunky potatoes with each bite of the cutlet that is deep fried; this goes well with the rendang gravy or sambal balado.

You get fried chicken here with the fragrant deep fried lemongrass shreds (left). Various types of fried and grilled fish is available at the counter with 'sambal' (right).

Use Waze to discover the location of this no signboard place right next to the blue mosque.

A meal for two with drinks costs about RM27, which is pretty fair since the protein portions are quite substantial.

The downside of this place though is the parking. As the roads are incredibly narrow, finding a space is not so easy. One may have to make a few circles around the area before you land a space but believe me, if you're looking for a true blue nasi Padang experience, it's worth the hassle.

Nasi Padang Sg. Way Abang Mike, 368, Jalan SS9A/8, Sungai Way (Seri Setia), Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open: 7am to 7pm. Closed every second Monday of the month. Tel: +6016-3647884.