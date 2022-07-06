With a name like My Little Herbal Tea, you will be surprised to discover this place serves a fragrant curry mee with crispy roast pork. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 6 — Through a chance recommendation from a friend, I started to explore Taman Megah which led to a string of delicious discoveries.

It actually started with My Little Herbal Tea. My sister had tried their curry mee when her friend had ordered it for delivery.

When I went to take away the food, I also dropped by Restoran Megah Good Luck which led to the mee Jawa, prawn mee and popiah articles.

Dining-in is also comfortable at the Taman Megah eatery.

My Little Herbal Tea is not a new place so many of you may already be familiar with it. What I really liked about the place was how it's an interesting contrast of Ipoh style food, roasted meats and healthy herbal teas plus desserts.

The pull factor here is their roasted meats, which are executed really well. I tried the roast pork with their signature curry mee for RM13.50.

It's a super satisfying bowl with fragrant curry paired with crispy skin roast pork. I liked how the crunchy skin was the fluffy type.

The takeaway is nicely packed so you can enjoy it at home.

You also get distinct layers of fat and meat, making it a decadent bite. If you're doing a takeaway, it's best to heat up the curry well before eating it, as it can taste too rich if eaten cold.

You may also want to remove some of the oil too if you're not the type who likes an oilier curry broth.

Most people like the combination of yellow mee and beehoon for a contrast of textures but I found out that the eatery serves a different type of beehoon. It's slightly thicker with a smoother texture. The strands are really delicious when paired with the curry.

For the curry mee, you can also opt for BBQ pork instead or kampung chicken.

Their 'char siu wantan mee' is also a good choice with a delicious BBQ pork and egg noodles.

Even their BBQ pork wantan mee (RM12.50) is a good choice. The char siu has a tender bite with half fat and a nice caramelised top.

While the egg noodles aren't the crunchy type, I enjoyed them as it was not overcooked. The wantans were plump and decent with a minced pork filling.

If you want something more than BBQ pork, select from roast pork, roast chicken or poached kampung chicken. If you cannot decide, just go for the three combination roasted meats with the noodles.

Select from the counter which 'yong liew' you prefer and pair it with brown sauce or curry.

There's also curry chee cheong fun which you can pair with a selection of yong liew. Prices range from RM1.30 to RM1.90 per piece for the items.

Just select what you like from the counter. The items are generously stuffed with fish paste.There's bittergourd, brinjal and lady's fingers.

You also have a selection of beancurd items from the fried fuchuk to the smooth white beancurd. There's a choice of pairing it with brown sauce or curry, depending on what you like.

The menu is extensive and also includes claypot loh shue fun, porridge, Hakka noodles and herbal soup with rice or noodles. You can also have toast with eggs or select from their assorted baked pastries at the counter.

There's also a range of good-for-you drinks to alleviate any ailments you have. Just pick one to suit your body's needs.

I brought home the Bentong ginger tea (RM6) for my sister and she was impressed with how strong the ginger taste is. It is brewed upon order.

If you suffer from excessive wind in your body, this will definitely knock it out with its potent punch. It's also perfect for a cold, rainy day as drinking it will warm your body.

The desserts are bottled and stored in a chiller.

You can also select various pre-made bottled desserts. Pick up a few of these to enjoy at home. We usually make our own tong sui at home so it was good to try out these pre-made ones to compare.

The peach resin dessert is a cool treat with the peach gum, snow fungus, longan and red dates.

I really enjoyed the peach resin (RM13) as you've got that jelly like dessert with red dates, snow fungus and longans. One bottle can easily yield about two and a half portions of the tong sui. Have it chilled for a sweet treat to cool down.

You can also beat the heat with their herbal jelly drizzled with honey.

There's also herbal jelly (RM9). The texture is nice with a slight bitterness. Just temper that bitterness with the honey they give you.

The eatery also has two outlets at Sea Park and Overseas Union Garden. This Taman Megah eatery is their headquarters.

My Little Herbal Tea, 1, Jalan SS24/8, Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open: 8am to 9pm. Tel:+603-78064992. Facebook:@littleherbaltea