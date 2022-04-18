Phase four takeaway: Try this hidden prawn mee stall at PJ Sunway Mas Commercial Centre's Restoran Xi Heng

Enjoy this bowl of prawn mee with a not-too-sweet broth made with pork bones and prawn shells. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — With so many prawn mee stalls peppering the whole of the Klang Valley, it's often too hard to find much differentiation between each one.

Hidden inside the quiet Restoran Xi Heng at the bustling Sunway Mas commercial centre, you can find this particular prawn mee stall. It caters mainly to a regular clientele as not many know of its existence.

What's interesting is the recipe for the prawn mee can be traced to a famous stall at Petaling Jaya's Restoran Kam Heong.

Ang who runs the stall explained that the prawn mee is cooked the same way as how his father used to make it many years ago.

He moved here about six years ago, striking it out on his own while his younger brother now runs the stall at Petaling Jaya New Town.

The broth here is definitely the winner. I like how it's not saccharine sweet like that at other prawn mee stalls. It's the typical brown broth brewed from prawn shells and pork bones.

The ratio feels more pork bones versus sweet prawns, hence it's extremely drinkable for my palate. In fact, if I could I would just slurp down that broth on its own.

Ask for a mix of beehoon with yellow mee for your choice of noodles as the soft fine strands work well with the bouncier yellow noodles.

Ang also uses tiny shrimp which have been peeled and sliced. It's something you don't often see any more since it can be tedious work.

You also have poached sliced pork, kangkung and bean sprouts. Your bowl also includes a whole hard boiled egg which Ang serves in a unique way — half is kept whole while the other half is sliced. And of course, there's the all important fried shallots that adds more umami to the broth.

The chilli sauce on the side may look fiery red but it's actually mild tasting.

Prawn Mee Stall, Restoran Xi Heng, 110, Jalan PJU 1/3b, Sunway Mas Commercial Centre, Petaling Jaya. Open: 7am to 2pm. Closed on the first and third Saturday of the month. Tel:+6012-6930663.