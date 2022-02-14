Phase four takeaway: Get your 'daging salai masak lemak' and 'ayam balado' fix at Desa Pandan's Masak Lomak Salai Omak Den

If you're craving for some masakan Ngori, drop by Masak Lomak Salai Omak Den at Desa Pandan for a spread of 'masak lemak' dishes and an appetising 'ayam' and 'ikan keli balado' for lunch. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — It's been some time since I've eaten a good daging salai masak lemak. Recently a friend recommended this place which was opened by their former employee.

It's a simple set-up in front of Sri Ampang Hilir condominium. If you're not keen to travel all the way there and you're within the delivery area, you can also order their food via Grab or Food Panda.

In the morning, they serve nasi lemak. From 10am onwards, they start serving the dishes. As their business stretches to late night, there's fried rice and char kway teow too.

Their 'salai' set meals are great value for RM8 like this 'daging salai' set with a mountain of rice, 'sambal belacan' and salted egg.

The chicken is grilled well till it's juicy but avoid the duck as the portion is quite small and the meat is not tender

If you're a solo eater, go for their set meal that is priced at RM8. You get a choice of grilled protein cooked masak lemak style. There's beef (daging), cat fish (ikan keli), chicken and duck. The portion is generous with a mountain of rice which pairs perfectly with the mildly spicy curry that is not too thick with coconut milk. If you prefer a hit of spiciness, there's sambal belacan. You also have a quarter piece of salted egg.

They also do a set tembikai for RM10. This set meal comes with watermelon juice. If you prefer just the dishes, it's RM6 for each item.

For their masak lemak items, the daging version is the best choice. You get sliced beef that has a distinct smoky flavour which infuses the coconut milk rich broth. I also enjoyed the chicken as the meat was well grilled and juicy. Sadly the duck version was disappointing as I got only a few pieces with meat that was still a little tough.

For your takeaway, the items are packed separately so you can enjoy it at home or the office.

Look for the simple eatery that is located in front of Sri Ampang Hilir condominium.

You also have ayam balado or ikan keli balado, which is sold for RM5 each. Don't miss this as they're flavour bombs. It may not look much but it's that appetising, mild tasting sambal made with green chillies which drives flavour to the dish. I often order this dish whenever I see it at nasi padang stalls and this version is well prepared with that sambal that whets your appetite and makes you crave for more.

Masak Lomak Salai Omak Den, 58, Jalan Tujuh, Kampung Perwira Jaya, Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily: 10am to 1.30am. Tel:+012-3024161. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/masaklomaksalaiomakden