Phase four takeaway: Kedah Chinese style 'nasi lemak' at PJ Sea Park's Papa Curry Rice Delight

Enjoy this Kedah Chinese style 'nasi lemak' with curry chicken at Papa Curry Rice Delight that just relocated to PJ Sea Park's Restoran MJ Wang — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — If you're hankering for a different type of nasi lemak, try Papa Curry Rice Delight at Restoran MJ Wang.

Previously operating at Puchong's Taman Kinrara since 2016, the stall shifted just this month to this coffee shop located at Sea Park.

As it's Chinese style nasi lemak, the overall spiciness of the dishes and sambals are all toned down, making it palatable to those who don't like their tongues to be burnt.

The stall is also affiliated with the popular Ah Ching Nasi Lemak in Alor Setar, Kedah. That food stall is popular for their pre-packed nasi lemak with various ingredients. At this stall, you select what you want and it is served with the rice and side items.

The nasi lemak is served with rice with a light coconut milk flavour that is accompanied with two types of sambal. One sambal has sliced onions and a slight tangier taste that balances out the thicker sambal with an ikan bilis flavour.

Both sambals aren't too spicy. Once you mix it with the Nyonya chicken curry or their curry mutton, the creamy taste balances out the two sambals well.

Don't forget to try out the curry mutton that is tender and flavourful

I also liked how the nasi lemak had more vegetables than just the usual cucumbers. You get boiled lady's fingers and a lightly pickled acar that has a mix of cucumbers, pineapple and carrots. The acar helps to cut through the richness of the nasi lemak.

Another favourite is the fried potato cubes. These were nice and fluffy, paired well with the curry and sambal.

You also get the usual peanuts, fried ikan bilis and a whole hard boiled egg. The peanuts and ikan bilis are well prepared too, as the ikan bilis retained their crunchiness even though it was a takeaway.

Prices depend on what you take from the selection. For instance, the Nyonya curry chicken is RM10 with the rice. The curry is mild tasting but fragrant with the spices and curry leaves. Even the meat is tender, making it a comforting meal.

Their 'sotong' is delicious with a tender bite and a deep tasting sauce

You also have sotong that is tender and accompanied with a deep tasting sauce that is not too spicy. The price starts from RM13 depending on how many pieces you take.

If you enjoy pork with your nasi lemak, you can select between their pork rendang or stewed pork. It's RM10 for either type of pork dish with your nasi lemak. The stewed version is unusual as it's cooked in soy sauce. The flavour of the soy sauce isn't too intense or sweet, making it a nice pairing with the rice and sambals.

You can pair your 'nasi lemak' with their creamy, mild tasting pork 'rendang'(left). For an unusual taste, you can try the stewed pork cooked with soy sauce (right)

If you want a richer coconut taste, the pork rendang is a good choice. What I liked was the texture of the pork cut into cubes. You get a mix of tender meat and some pieces with the skin that has a nice gelatinous bite.

The curry mutton (RM14 with rice) is also a good choice as it is tender and flavourful. You also can get curry prawns and fried fish.

Papa Curry Rice Delight, Restoran MJ Wang, 1, Jalan 21/37, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya. Tel:+6017-4885407. Open: 7.30am to 2pm. Closed on the third Tuesday and Wednesday of the month. Facebook: @Papa-Curry-Rice-Delight-老豆咖喱饭-Since-1982-1569124380071523