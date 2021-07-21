Is the Burger King Chocolate Melt burger actually good? (VIDEO)

The testers all agreed how funky the burger looked at first, but most of them agreed that it tasted better than they expected. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — As a producer for a Santap video, I get to pick out the testers, and that includes whether or not I cast myself in it. For the sake of me feeling queasy at the thought of having chocolate on a burger, I cast some of the new hires at SoyaCincau (as well as Amin as a familiar face) to try the new Burger King novelty — the Chocolate Melt. Is it bullying? Probably.

Much to my surprise, four out of the five testers (Raymond’s footage had some technical difficulties so I had to cut him out. Sorry Raymond!) enjoyed the chocolate-sauced abomination. They did all agree of how funky it looked at first, but most of them agreed that it tasted better than they expected.

Did it convince me to try it myself in my own time? It’s still a confident no. As much as I am for interesting food combinations like the Elvis burger from MyBurgerLab, I’m not a huge fan of chocolate like I mentioned in this video — and the burger still doesn’t look too appetising to me.

Still, it might change the hearts and minds of some others. Our experiments often reveal that overhyped strange foods can often be absolute trash, but sometimes it might surprise us with food that’s actually quite edible.

The Burger King Chocolate Melt Chick’N Crisp set is priced at RM15.90, and the Burger King Chocolate Melt Beefacon set is priced at RM16.90. The set comes with a medium fry, a soft drink, and a soft serve, and it will be available for a limited time.

You can check out more information on their official Facebook page. — SoyaCincau