MCO delivery: Craving for roast duck or roast pork? Order from PJ Section 17's Roasted Chef House

If you love roast duck and roast pork, try Roasted Chef House at Seventeen Mall. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — When I ordered bak kut teh from Cookhouse previously, what also caught my eye was the roasted meats offered by Roasted Chef House.

This week I was uncertain which eateries would be open with the lockdown. Moreover, some eateries were temporarily closed for a few days since they needed to get approval letters to travel for work.

A quick check on the Cookhouse's website confirmed they were open so I placed my order for my mid-week lunch which came within 15 to 20 minutes.

Even though there is only one person dining, I tend to load up my order to save on delivery costs. Hence it was a roast duck leg with rice (RM15), a side order of roast pork (RM18) and a small portion of assam vegetables for RM7.50.

With roasted meats, they can keep and be used for future meals. Especially now when you may not want to go to the market with the rising Covid-19 cases.

The roast pork has a nice ratio of fat with meat, topped with a crunchy skin (right). Make sure you get portion of 'chai boey' with your meal to get the slightly sour taste that helps cut the rich fatty taste of the roast pork (left).

Usually I eat a half portion fresh to get that crispy skin and soft melting fats. With the extra portion of meat, I'll pop some in porridge to give it extra flavour. Or fry it up with vegetables. You can even stir fry it with a medley of sauces like dark soy sauce and soy sauce for a caramelised flavour.

At Roasted Chef House, you can choose from various rice sets. The set has your choice of roasted meat served with oil rice, blanched vegetables and half portion of braised egg. Prices range from RM8 to RM15.

You have a choice of roast duck, roast chicken, char siu or roast pork. If you're the type who wants everything on the plate, you can mix three types for RM15. It's RM13 for a combination of two choices of meat. For the roast chicken and roast duck, you got a choice of either the drumstick or leg part.

For lunch, you get all varieties but for dinner, I see some items are sold out so it may be best if you order for lunch to get a wider choice.

You can also order the items from their a la carte menu, side dishes such as chai boey or assam vegetables and braised egg. If you're not into rice, there's also croissant sandwiches paired with their roasted meats.

I've always associated the roast duck leg as pure indulgence. It may be pricier than your normal lunch but it's good to indulge once in a while. The meat is tender with a nice flavour. Of course, you have to eat the bone part with your fingers to enjoy it thoroughly.

The chilli sauce is simply awesome and incredibly addictive (right). Your delivery is neatly packed in boxes making it easy to eat anywhere (left).

The oil rice is pretty good with a nice fragrance but what is simply out of the world is their chilli sauce. I'm not even a fan of chilli sauce but this was one I felt like eating with every single item on my plate.

They make a blended green chillies paste that is paired with their chilli oil. You get a slight spiciness followed by the fragrant oil that makes you want to eat the whole tub! Seriously addictive.

For the roast pork, this came in chunky pieces. I liked how you get even layers of fat and meat, topped with a crispy skin. This gave it a much more luscious bite with the silky fat and meat. Another favourite was their chai boey. Usually most places tend to lightly cook the mustard greens and it has a harder bite but I prefer this version where the vegetables have a silkier, soft texture. I was kicking myself for ordering a small portion as it cut the rich tasting roast meats perfectly.

Their original outlet is located at USJ1. If you live nearer that side, you can order delivery from the Eatmol food delivery platform at https://roastedchefhouse.eatmol.com

Roasted Chef House, Cookhouse, Level 2, Seventeen Mall, Jalan 17/38, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11.30am to 8pm. For takeaways, the last call is at 7.40pm. Facebook: @/roastedchefhouse You can order at

https://www.cookhouse.com.my/orderonline