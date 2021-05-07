MCO takeaway: Boost your appetite with this piquant, creamy Siam laksa from Shah Alam's Only U Restaurant

Siam laksa may look plain and uninteresting but it's that piquant, creamy broth that will have you asking for more. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SHAH ALAM, May 7 — I've always been a fan of Siam laksa so I was game for trying out this place in busy Glenmarie which was recommended by a friend.

The eatery sells all sorts of noodles from Siam laksa, prawn mee, curry mee and assam laksa.

You also have Kampar noodles, Ipoh hor hee and pepper pig stomach soup which you can pair with noodles or rice. Each small-sized bowl is RM7 except the pig stomach soup which is RM8. For bigger portions, expect to fork out RM8 and RM8.50.

Zoom in on the Siam laksa. What you get is an appetising bowl that you will relish. The broth is thick and creamy with piquant notes.

While the broth is lovely, the toppings tend to be mediocre. Here their laksa is topped with small prawns, lean pork slices and cucumber. The broth also has a little minced fish inside it.

The prawn mee is a crowd favourite for the fragrant broth heavily laced with reddish oil.

The other popular item is the prawn mee. You get a fragrant broth that is laced with a reddish hued oil. They use the same lean pork slices and small shelled prawns as garnishes. In addition, there's kangkung, bean sprouts and a half portion of hard boiled egg.

The curry mee is a bit unusual as it's topped with pieces of fried pork. The meat is marinated as it's brown and also tasty on its own. While the curry broth isn't as fragrant as I like, the fried pork slices make up for that bowl. They also serve fish cake, hard boiled egg and bean sprouts with your choice of noodles.

If you prefer a cleaner-tasting bowl, zoom in on their Kampar noodles that serves an assortment of fish balls including Kampar specialties like fried fish balls, bean curd and 'fuchuk' filled with fish paste (left). The curry mee served here is topped with delicious fried pork slices (right).

As the owner has roots in Perak, you will find Kampar noodles and Ipoh hor hee here. There's a choice of dry or soup for the Kampar noodles. You get a clear soup that has a mild sweet taste which pairs well with the fried fish balls unique to Kampar. These fish balls are made with fish meat mixed with flour and deep fried. You also have beancurd and fuchuk stuffed with fish paste served with the noodles. All these items are delicious with that clear soup.

For the Ipoh hor hee noodles, this is just fish balls and sliced fish cake served with noodles.

Once you place your takeaway order, everything is quickly prepared.

I'll definitely return for that appetising Siam laksa and to make up for the garnishes, I'll order a bowl of Kampar fish balls, beancurd and fuchuk stuffed with fish paste to accompany it.

If you are near the restaurant, they are listed on Food Panda where the various noodles are priced at RM10.50. All the noodles are available except the pig stomach soup. Surprisingly, their prawn mee is listed as their best sellers and not the Siam laksa.

Only U Restaurant, No. 16-G, Jalan Jurureka U1/40, Hicom-Glenmarie Industrial Park, Shah Alam. Open: 7am to 3pm. Closed on Sunday. Tel: 017-2885575 Facebook: @onlyurestaurant