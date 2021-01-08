Love desserts? From 'kakigori' to cakes and bubble tea, Aftermeal Desserts has something for you

Aftermeal Desserts has a wide range of sweet offerings which are sure to delight anybody with a sweet tooth.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — It's hard to find a dessert place that ticks all the right boxes.

Very often, a place that looks Instagram-worthy offers up mediocre-tasting desserts... the priority of course is on taste above all else

The perpetual hunt for good desserts led to this one popular cafe that had long queues waiting patiently to be seated during pre-Covid times.

Aftermeal Desserts serves a variety of desserts including fluffy Japanese shaved ice (kakigori), delicious cakes and also bubble tea.

The signature Creme Brulee Burnt Cheesecake is very different from the burnt cheesecakes served elsewhere.

To enjoy this dessert, you will first need to crack the top crispy caramel layer and squeeze lemon juice directly on the cake.

This is so the lemon flavour can infuse into the cheesecake. This creates a very different taste compared to a pre-baked lemon-flavoured burnt cheesecake.

The body of the cheesecake is also very flavourful; not too sweet, smooth and light.

Another must-try is their signature kakigori — Iron Lady Milk Tea Kakigori — made from a premium blend of Tie Guan Yin tea and milk; the combination of these two elements creates a flavour that is rich but well balanced.

The texture of the shaved ice is very fluffy and akin to the texture of snow.

It also comes with toppings such as almond flakes, red bean, brown sugar jelly pearls, grass jelly and a bowl of handmade taro mochi.

These toppings add texture to the dessert and complement the shaved ice really well. That said, the shaved ice is not tooth-achingly sweet as compared to the normal milk tea you get out there.

When you look around, almost every table has a bowl of this... and after eating a spoonful, you will know why.

The Dark Milo Kakigori sounded intriguing... but what exactly is dark Milo? The owner of the shop Pei jokingly said Milo has turned to the Dark Side meaning it has a higher cocoa content.

The overall Milo flavour is indeed significantly enhanced and this kakigori will satisfy any chocoholic's cravings. Bonus: It is not overly sweet.

If you are looking for something more refreshing, try the Royal Calamansi Yokan. This sweet and sour shaved ice dessert will blow your mind especially after a heavy meal or when the weather is hot.

It is beautifully designed with lots of nice contrasting colours and textures.

The calamansi jelly has a good citrus flavour. Served together with longan, chewy white pearls, passion fruit popping pearls as well as calamansi shaved ice, it is very refreshing.

Calamansi Wintermelon is a drink that hits all the right notes.

But if it is a refreshing drink you are after, order the Calamansi Wintermelon.

It is made from wintermelon tea infused with calamansi. The natural sweetness of the wintermelon is complemented by the sourness of the calamansi, yielding a drink that is sweet and sour and really refreshing.

The chewy white pearls that come with the drink are also good.

Aftermeal Desserts

52G, Jalan SS21/58, Damansara Utama

Petaling Jaya

Operation hours:

Mon to Thurs: 2pm-11pm

Fri: 2pm-11.30pm

Sat: 1.30pm-11.30pm

Sun: 1.30pm-11pm

Website:

https://www.aftermealdesserts.com