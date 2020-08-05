RMCO food delivery: Light, tasty pork-free Vietnamese food from Jane's Nem Hanoi Authentic Spring Roll in PJ

You can dine on light, tasty Vietnamese food in the comfort of your home by ordering from Jane's Nem Hanoi Authentic Spring Roll — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Put on some extra weight from staying in during the movement control order (MCO)?

Well, you may want to try this "lighter" tasty Vietnamese food delivered to your home. It's run by Hien Jane who grew up in Vietnam but has relocated here.

The enterprising young woman runs a home-based business at Section 19, Petaling Jaya. Her food offerings are loaded with fresh vegetables, chicken and prawns, as her family doesn't eat pork.

She also makes pho using chicken and custard caramel pudding. She was on a keto diet where she lost 25 kilos by eating healthy.

In February this year, she started selling her spring rolls. The pre-order menu has now expanded to include bun cha, chicken satay and nem lui or grilled lemongrass chicken served with rice noodles and vegetables.

Kick off your meal with the goi cuon stuffed with noodles, fresh herbs, chicken and prawns. These are dipped in a peanut sauce.

Unlike the ones I've tasted outside, the sauce is not overly salty or too thick. I like the freshness of these rolls, perfect for our hot weather. The goi cuon is available at RM17.50 for five rolls with the sauce.

The 'bun cha' is done Hanoi-style and served with grilled chicken patties and chicken satay (left). 'Goi cuon' are light-tasting summer rolls stuffed with noodles, fresh herbs, chicken and prawns (right)

If you prefer deep fried items, try the nem rán (also known as nem by Hanoi locals) or deep fried spring rolls that are a Hanoi signature.

Bite into one to discover crunchy skin with a mix of rice noodles, chicken and vegetables. The dip is refreshing with the use of fish sauce seasoned with pepper, chillies and lime juice.

Juicy 'nem lui' or grilled chicken wrapped around lemongrass is paired with fresh vegetables and noodles

You can order the nem for RM25 which gives you 10 rolls. There is a choice of chicken or mushrooms for the filling.

If you prefer to keep them, you can get the frozen variety that can be deep fried (or air fried, if you're watching your waistline) whenever you want to eat them.

Crunch on these Hanoi-style spring rolls or 'nem' filled with either chicken or mushrooms

For a solo meal, try the Hanoi-style bun cha. You get one stick of well marinated chicken satay known as thit nuong with this. The meat for the satay is so juicy and tasty you will wish for more.

She also sells the satay on its own (RM25 for 10 sticks) and it's made according to a family recipe. There are also two thick chicken patties served with rice noodles and a fresh salad of vegetables and herbs.

Your orders for the rolls are packed neatly with their respective sauces

Jane recommends you dip the noodles with the salad in the accompanying dip, and take a bite of the juicy satay for a taste of everything. The bun cha is priced at RM12 per packet making it a nice light, lunch on its own.

Another alternative for a light meal would be nem lui or lemongrass grilled chicken for RM15. This is also served with rice noodles and a fresh salad. The nem lui is served on a lemongrass stick which infuses it with flavour and the meat has a lovely, juicy texture.

The Hanoi-style 'bun cha' and 'nem lui' with noodles and vegetables make a pretty substantial meal for light eaters

You can order the food a day in advance from Jane. The cut-off time for orders is 6pm the day before delivery. There is a choice to pick up the items from her place or she can arrange for delivery from her place using third party delivery services at your own cost.

As she is busy cooking most of the time, just place your orders via WhatsApp and she will reply to you when she is free.

Jane's Nem Hanoi Authentic Spring Roll, Section 19, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp Jane at 012-3311835 to place an order the food. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JanesNem