CMCO food delivery: Indulge in Yang Kee Kitchen's abalone 'lo mai kai' from Mont Kiara

Yang Kee Kitchen's 'lo mai kai' has soft glutinous rice paired with an umami laden sauce, free range chicken pieces, 'lap cheong', shiitake mushroom and abalone — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Once in a while, we need to treat ourselves. That's what I told myself when I ordered abalone lo mai kai from Yang Kee Kitchen.

I was not disappointed. This could be the ultimate gold standard for this classic dim sum dish.

What makes this special is not just the use of abalone. It's actually a combination of that soft, perfectly cooked glutinous rice with its umami laden sauce.

Usually, I'm not even a big fan of lo mai kai as it's so hard to get a good version commercially. Sometimes the rice grains aren't cooked enough. If it isn't hard, it comes soaked in oil as that is how they try to moisten the grains. My biggest peeve is how dry and hard the chicken pieces are. That's why I avoid it at most places unless someone recommends a really good version.

This one uses free range chicken and it is perfectly cooked. You also get slices of Chinese waxed sausage or lap cheong and a small shiitake mushroom nestled under the 10 head abalone. It is also free from preservatives and MSG.

The packaging for the 'lo mai kai' details out storage instructions and how long to steam it for

Eat it once you get it fresh from them for the ultimate taste. Just steam it to get it piping hot. There's storage instructions on the packaging telling you it can keep in the refrigerator for three days. You can also store it in the freezer but if you get hooked on it just like me, I suspect you won't be keeping any that long.

Yang Kee Kitchen is a newcomer to the F&B scene having started just at the end of May. Each lo mai kai is RM15, with a minimum order of four pieces.

In their Instagram, they say each lo mai kai is made with love and passion, using the best of ingredients. I totally believe it.

Yang Kee Kitchen, Mont Kiara, KL. You can WhatsApp 017-2100366 to order the lo mai kai which needs a few days' notice to prepare. Either pick up from Mont Kiara or arrange for delivery at your own cost. Instagram: @yangkeekitchen