Michelin two-star chef Clare Smyth to open a restaurant in Sydney, Australia

Chef Clare Smyth is about to set up a new venture in Australia. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Feb 5 — The former Gordon Ramsay acolyte, who has since gained acclaim for her two-star establishment in London, is preparing to open her first venture outside the United Kingdom. According to the online magazine Eater, the Northern Irish chef will be taking her culinary talents to Sydney in 2021.

One of the new darlings of the British culinary scene, Clare Smyth was named the world’s best female chef in 2018 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking. After no less than 11 years of cooking alongside her mentor Gordon Ramsay, for whom she maintained the Scottish chef’s three-star gastronomic eatery, she branched out on her own to open Core by Clare Smyth in London’s fashionable Notting Hill district in 2017.

The recent venture, where the chef celebrated the products of her Northern Irish childhood quickly found favour with the public, and also impressed the Michelin Guide inspectors who granted it two stars. In the run-up to the publication of the next Michelin Guide to Great Britain, which usually comes out in the fall, Clare Smyth will be hard at work on preparations for the opening of new venture on the other side of the world.

The new restaurant by the creator of “potato with dulse, beurre blanc, and herring roe” — Smyth’s signature dish — will be located in the Crown Sydney, a hotel complex that is currently under construction in the Sydney neighbourhood of Barangaroo. The new building, which will be home to the Australian capital’s second casino, will also be its tallest building (with the exception of Sydney Tower).

Clare Smyth is already planning to draw on local products to create a menu that is fully in tune with the many gastronomic resources of the island continent.

In branching out in Australia, she will be following in the footsteps of another British chef, Heston Blumenthal, who is already delighting diners Down Under with his Dinner by Heston restaurant in Melbourne. — AFP-Relaxnews