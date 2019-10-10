Highly prized Miyazaki Prefecture wagyu gets Chinese cuisine treatment for the first time in KL

The A5 wagyu ‘King of Miyazaki Beef’ will be making a special appearance in a four-day dining event presented by The Oriental Group. — Picture courtesy of The Oriental Group

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — Beef-loving diners are in for a treat with the arrival of the Nakanishi Wagyu next month at four restaurants here in the Klang Valley.

Hailed the King of Miyazaki Beef, Nakanishi-grade wagyu is one of the world’s finest beef, bred in a pristine environment and raised on a steady organic diet with water from the Kirishima Mountain Range.

The Oriental Group is collaborating with the Nakanishi family owned Nishinoharu Farm to bring customers the sought-after beef.

“It is exciting that we have been able to secure rare supplies of the best A5 wagyu from Norihito Nakanishi’s Nishinoharu farm in Japan,” said Ruyi managing director Lyn Siew.

“The menu will be served in a multi-course omakase format — rarely done in Chinese restaurants.”

Siew told Malay Mail that response has been “wildly enthusiastic” and only limited slots of left for the culinary event that will take place at Noble House, Ruyi, Noble Mansion and Yu.

The farm owners will be travelling from Kobe to Kuala Lumpur to meet guests during the dinners.

For over three generations, the Nakanishi family have been raising Tajima cattle, the breed that produces Kobe beef, in limited populations and non-commercial environments.

The multi-course omakase format was designed by Dutch guest chef Joeri Timmermans, a Wagyu expert who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens in the Netherlands’ Restaurant Parkheuvel, Beluga, and Restaurant de Leuf, together with group executive chefs James Ho (Ruyi) and Justin Hor (Oriental Group).

This will be the first time food enthusiasts in Kuala Lumpur are sampling Miyazaki beef with a Chinese twist, prepared in a variety of cooking methods.

Guest chef Joeri Timmermans has worked at the two-Michelin-starred Beluga in the Netherlands and the award-winning Automata in Sydney. — Picture courtesy of Nikki To

Timmermans told Malay Mail that Japanese and Chinese ingredients have similar profiles and share a long culinary history.

This made applying Chinese cooking methods to the various wagyu cuts relatively easy.

“The most challenging aspect of creating this menu is the exclusiveness of this product so we had to come up with a lot of different dishes and cooking methods in order to do these dinners,” he said.

The Ce La Vi Chef de Cuisine was previously head chef at Blackwattle in Singapore and has worked in the kitchens of Momofuku Seiobo and the award-winning Automata, both located in Sydney.

Timmermans described his food as contemporary Australian with lots of Japanese influences and is excited to be cooking with Nakanishi Miyazaki wagyu for the first time.

Featuring prime cuts of Nakanishi Miyazaki Beef, the six course omakase menu is priced at RM388++ and RM688++.

Event dates & venue:

November 4 — Noble House (Tel: 03-2145 8822)

November 5 — Ruyi (Tel: 03-2083 0288)

November 6 — Noble Mansion (Tel: 03-7932 3288)

November 7 — Yu (Tel: 03-2202 2602)