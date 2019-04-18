Massimo Bottura, Gucci to open pop-up restaurant in Singapore

Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura will take up residency in Singapore for a month-long pop-up, bringing his chef Karime Lopez with him. ― AFP pic

SINGAPORE, April 18 ― Massimo Bottura is bringing a version of his Gucci restaurant to Singapore next month.

The Michelin-starred chef will take up residency in Singapore for a month-long pop-up, bringing his chef Karime Lopez with him. Lopez runs the kitchen of Gucci Osteria at Gucci Garden Museum ― a museum, retail and dining space in the historic Palazzo della Mercanzia in Florence, Italy.

Bottura is best known for his Modena, Italy restaurant Osteria Francescana, which currently tops the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

At The Arts House, diners will be able to choose between a four or seven-course lunch and a seven-course dinner menu.

Judging from the menu, meals will be playful and casual, with names like “Holy Cannoli,” “The Crunchy Part of the Lasagna” and “Meet the Meat.”

The pop-up is the latest project for the busy Italian chef. Between his flagship restaurant in Modena, Bottura opened his first international outpost Torno Subito at the W Dubai ― The Palm hotel in Dubai earlier this year; collaborated on a single malt whisky with The Dalmore; and is opening a luxury Italian inn later this month.

Gucci Osteria runs May 1-26. ― AFP-Relaxnews