Austrian restaurant snaps up three stars in ‘Main Cities of Europe’ Michelin guide

German-Spanish chef Juan Amador previously received two stars in 2017. — Picture from Instagram/_juan_amador_

VIENNA, March 29 — Chef Juan Amador has received three stars in the new Main Cities of Europe Michelin guide for his eponymous restaurant located in Vienna.

Located just a stone’s throw from the historical centre of Vienna, Juan Amador receives guests into its wine cellar surroundings. The German-Spanish chef previously received two stars in 2017 for his refined cuisine served in the brick-vaulted chamber. A member of Relais & Châteaux, the network of prestigious hotel establishments, describes Amador as the most avant-garde eatery in the Austrian capital. For Michelin, the chef’s cooking is “intense and full of contrasts.”

Vienna makes its mark in the new Main Cities of Europe guide, published on March 27, with another restaurant that opened less than a year ago, Aend, awarded one star for its “bold and punchy flavours.” The capital also features plenty of accessible dining spots serving reasonably-priced food. Two, DiningRhum and Gasthaus Seidl, have received Michelin “Bib Gourmand” awards.

Eastern Europe also makes an appearance with the Hungarian gastronomy scene. Located in Budapest, the Stand and Babel restaurants are also each awarded a star.

As featured in the Croatian press at the beginning of February, Croatia makes its debut in this comprehensive guide to touring the best restaurants in Europe. Zagreb is the perfect example of the culinary destination the country is becoming, thanks to a star awarded to restaurant Noel and a Bib Gourmand to Agava and Tač.

Reykjavik is also included in this European publication for the first time. A Bib Gourmand was awarded to the food at the Skál! Kiosk, which receives guests in the very first food hall in Iceland.

In total, the Main Cities of Europe Michelin guide presents restaurants in 38 cities in 22 countries. Among the almost 1,900 locations, it features 23 three-star restaurants, 92 two-star, and 382 one-star restaurants. — AFP-Relaxnews