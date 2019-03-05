Single malt whisky brand Old Pulteney unveils new range to signal brand evolution

Old Pulteney distillery manager Malcolm Waring with the new collection. — Pictures by Choy May Choo

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — It was in 1826 when James Henderson from the far north east corner of Scotland in Wick, Caithness established a whisky distillery to supply the small town with a peaty and salty spirit.

Henderson named the distillery Pulteney, after politician and advocate Sir William Pulteney who transformed the small town of Wick to a source of wealth and prosperity.

The Old Pulteney has since evolved and the notable whisky house recently introduced its newest collection to signal brand evolution.

The new range consists of three new single malts to replace the 17- and 21-year-olds that were discontinued in 2017, as part of a reinvigoration of its core range.

It features Old Pulteney’s existing 12 Years Old and the new no-age-statement Huddart along with a 15 and 18 Years Old.

Pulteney distillery manager Malcolm Waring said the new collection signals a renewed vigour while staying true to the brand’s rich heritage and traditions.

“The introduction supports a wider drive to ensure strong consumer relevance and appeal.

“The new range is consistent with the brand’s renowned house style and provenance, while bringing some new flavours to the fore,” said Waring at the unveiling of the new range at AsiaEuro Wines & Spirits Sdn Bhd in Petaling Jaya.

Defined and shaped by its coastal location, the award-winning Caithness-based distillery has a highly distinctive character infused by the unique combination of brisk sea air and cask selection.

The ingredients that were used in the new range.

Here’s a closer look at the new range:

Old Pulteney 12 Years Old

The golden-coloured Old Pulteney’s flagship 12 Years Old is matured predominantly in second-fill American oak ex-Bourbon casks to marry together the salty flavours of the seas with the influence of the oak, which bring a welcoming sweetness into play.

Firm-bodied and smooth, the expression offers an alluring combination of salty top note, reminiscent of the Caithness coast, notes of honey and cream from the first drops with fruity overtones and fresh spice, leading to faintly salty finish.

Old Pulteney Huddart

The no-age-statement Huddart, which is named after the street on which the distillery is located, was released to commemorate the birth place of Old Pulteney.

Distinctively rich and smoky, the signature single malt is opulently warming and combines influence from the salt-infused sea air with peat smoke, delivering an expression with strong character and depth.

Rich gold in colour, a mellow woody smoke note is the strongest first impression of the Huddart, with sweet aroma of honey and oily leather, creating a pleasant combination.

The palate is equally as vibrant and fresh as the nose suggests – wonderfully-balanced with layers of flavours.

Freshly-ground spice and soft vanilla balance the central notes of wood smoke and peak fire.

Old Pulteney 15 Years Old

A naturally rich amber-coloured whisky, the 15 Years Old is the brand’s most balanced single malt yet.

Aged in second-fill American oak ex-Bourbon casks and finished in Spanish sherry butts, the spirit offers comfort.

Bursting with aromas of rich dried fruit, ripe apples and citrus, as well as honey sweetness and a generous chord of creamy vanilla, the 15 Years Old brings together two different sides of the flavour spectrum.

Uniting spice and sweetness together, its flavour evokes Christmas cake and fragrant spices, with layers of chocolate and a distinct dark toffee sweetness, leading to a hint of salty sea air on the finish.

The Old Pulteney 18 Years Old sports a deep amber colour. Old Pulteney 18 Years Old

Bold and strong, the 18 Years Old takes its character and colour from the American oak casks and Spanish sherry butts in which it has been nurtured, delivering a deep amber colour.

The result is a deeply warming expression with notes of chocolate and spice, which would be enriched by the sweetness of honey tempered by vibrant spices.

Floral notes lend a dash of finesse, while zesty hints of citrus and green apple enliven a pleasant long finish.

Whisky aficionados may also opt to add a tiny splash of water to the spirit to tone down the spiciness and bring out the sweeter flavour and greater malty presence.