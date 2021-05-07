Perodua introduces Care Seat for infants, toddlers

Perodua has introduced Care Seat, a new child seat suitable for both infants and toddlers. — Picture couresty of Perodua

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Perodua has introduced Care Seat, a new child seat suitable for both infants and toddlers, giving Malaysian parents greater versatility, practicality and value.

Priced at RM680 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM695 in East Malaysia, the Perodua Care Seat is suitable for children of all ages up to 12, replacing Perodua’s previous GearUp Infant and Toddler seats, the company said in a statement today.

Its president and chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said the Perodua Care Seat is part of the company’s continuous drive for higher road safety as a caring, people-first company, in line with the government’s aspirations.

“It bears repeating that all children should be properly secured in child seats in moving vehicles for their safety.

“In encouraging this, Perodua is bringing out a product that is durable, adaptable, comfortable, affordable and meets safety standards,” he added. — Bernama