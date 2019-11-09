EICMA 2019: Electric scooters making waves at the Milan motorcycle show

Peugeot e-Ludix — Picture courtesy of Peugeot Motorcycles

MILAN, Nov 9 — The latest electric scooters are among the highlights at this year’s international motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Among the new models are premieres from such major brands as Peugeot, Super Soco and Vespa.

Peugeot e-Ludix

With a first showing in Milan, the French manufacturer is aiming to maximize the impact of the definitive version of its e-Ludix scooter, a project that was unveiled close to a year ago at the Paris Motor Show. The new all-electric model is equivalent to a 50 cc, and is thus an option for riders as young as age 14. Not surprisingly, its maximum speed is limited to 45 km/h. With a range of around 50 km, it runs on a removable battery that can be recharged just about anywhere. The scooter, which will be available from January 2020, will retail from €3,499 (not counting environmental bonuses).

Super Soco CPx — Picture courtesy of Super Soco

Super Soco CPx

Along with other innovations, Chinese brand Super Soco has also brought an electric scooter to Milan, the CPx. Unlike the Cu-x, which is equivalent to a 50 cc, the CPx is categorised as a 125 cc. Equipped with a 4 kW Bosch motor, it has a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The new machine is also remarkable for its double battery compartment, which can contain two removable power packs giving it a range of up to 140 km. It will shortly be available in Europe, where it will retail from €4,790.

Vespa Elettrica — Picture courtesy of Piaggio

Vespa Elettrica

Piaggio has taken advantage of the event to unveil a new, more powerful version of the first-ever electric scooter under the Vespa brand, which launched last year in Milan. The new Vespa Elettrica can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h, as opposed to the original which was limited to 45 km/h. Somewhat surprisingly, the Italian manufacturer has announced a range of 70 km, in contrast to up 100 km for the current Vespa Elettrica. The new scooter also has a number of decorative elements that distinguish it from its predecessor. However, neither its price or date of availability have been announced.

The 77th international motorcycle show in Milan runs from November 7-10 2019. Website: eicma.it — AFP-Relaxnews