VW to unveil first car built on MEB electric platform at IAA (VIDEO)

Volkswagen’s fully electric ID.3 is scheduled to make its world premiere at this year’s IAA. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 — On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the vaporwave wraps covering the company’s first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform — the ID.3 — will come off at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).

Late last week, Volkswagen announced that the fully electric ID.3 will make its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show (aka the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung, or IAA) which kicks off next week.

Despite Volkswagen opening pre-booking for the ID.3 back in May, the EV built on the MEB platform has yet to have its vaporwave wraps taken off; nevertheless, over 10,000 registrations were made during the first 24 hours they were opened. Next Tuesday, those clients will finally get a look at what the model looks like sans camouflage.

The company equates the ID.3 with the Beetle and Golf models because of its representation of the “third major chapter of strategy importance for the history of the Volkswagen brand.”

When it launches, the EV will be available with three battery configurations: 77kWh, 58kWh, and 45kWh with ranges spanning between 330 and 550km. The base model will have a starting price of EUR 30,000.

The VW ID.3 will be officially unveiled for the first time during the Frankfurt Motor Show, which runs from September 10 to September 22. Production of the model is expected to begin at the end of this year with deliveries starting in mid-2020. — AFP-Relaxnews