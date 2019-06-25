2020 John Cooper Works GP: Mini’s ‘extreme athlete’

The prototype version of the upcoming 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, June 25 — On Sunday, Mini announced that a prototype version of the upcoming 2020 John Cooper Works GP will be revealed to the public for the first time during the Nürburgring-Nordschleife’s pre-race festivities.

This weekend Mini revealed that the 2020 model year version of the company’s sporty John Cooper Works GP, which the company refers to as “the new extreme sports car in the model range of the British premium brand,” will make its public debut — albeit wearing camouflage — during the Nürburgring-Nordschleife’s pre-race program in Germany.

As part of series development, the 2020 GP prototype is running test laps on the iconic racetrack. Currently, completion times are nearly half a minute faster than the records set by the previous prototype. Power comes from a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that puts out 300 horsepower.

The outside features details and components that parallel its sport capacity including wide open-air intakes, large and lightweight alloy wheels, and a distinctive roof spoiler.

Only 3,000 units of the production version of the John Cooper Works GP will be available when it hits the market next year. The model will be revealed (in disguise) during the days before the race kicks off on June 22. — AFP-Relaxnews