Michelin and GM to launch airless, puncture-proof tyres in 2024

Michelin Uptis prototype tyre testing at GM Milford. — Picture courtesy of General Motors

MONTREAL, June 5 — Yesterday at the Movin’On Summit in Montréal, Michelin and GM announced a descendent of the Vision airless, 3D-printed tyre originally revealed in 2017: the Uptis tyre.

On opening day of the Movin’On Summit in Montreal, a conference dedicated to sustainable mobility, Michelin and General Motors together announced their latest rendition of the airless tyre that’s puncture-proof, blow-out-proof and flat-proof.

The Michelin Uptis (“Unique Puncture-proof Tyre System”) prototype is a successor of the Vision 3D-printed rubber tyres; like the previous generation, the airless technology used to create these tyres makes them more durable and longer-lasting since problems like flats, blowouts, and irregular wear due to over— or under-inflation are completely eliminated.

Without these common issues, tyres will be scrapped before the end of their life cycles far less frequently. The Uptis prototype requires fewer raw materials, less energy, and releases a smaller amount of emissions to produce which ultimately supports the GM global vision for “a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

Michelin is targeting a 2024 production launch for the Uptis tyre. — AFP-Relaxnews