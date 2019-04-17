Lotus teases its fully-electric hypercar in Shanghai (VIDEO)

Lotus describes the Type 130 as the world’s first full electric British hypercar. — Picture courtesy of Lotus

SHANGHAI, April 17 — Yesterday at Auto Shanghai 2019, British automotive company Lotus Cars teased the Type 130 hypercar, the company’s first all-new model in over ten years.

Lotus Cars announced at the China event that the Type 130 — which it describes as “the world’s first full electric British hypercar” — is in advanced stages of development.

Though the company was founded 71 years ago, this EV will be the first all-new car launched in over a decade. The most recent debut was that of the Type 121 which was released in 2006.

Apart from a smoky outline of the vehicle in a teaser image, no more information about the Type 130 was provided. Lotus CEO Phil Popham stated that the “Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus.”

Autocar reported last year that the model would likely cost over £2 million (RM10.7 million).

The official reveal of the Type 130 will take place later this year in London. — AFP-Relaxnews