BERLIN, March 26 — German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said today that his country was prepared to help secure any peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

“We are ready to secure any peace,” Pistorius said during a meeting with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.

“If it comes to a point where we have a ceasefire, we will discuss every kind of operation to secure the peace and especially the freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait,” he said, without giving details. — Reuters