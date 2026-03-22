RIYADH, March 22 — Saudi Arabia yesterday ordered an Iranian diplomat and three members of his team to leave the country, as the kingdom and its Gulf neighbours face Iranian strikes in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

In a statement condemning “repeated Iranian attacks”, Riyadh said it “decided to declare persona non grata the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with three members of the embassy’s military mission”.

They were given 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said in a message posted on social media. — AFP