BANGKOK, June 6 — A Thai court has sentenced a ride-hailing driver to one month in jail and fined him 5,000 baht (RM645) for assaulting a Japanese passenger following a dispute during a trip in Bangkok.

The incident occurred near the busy Asok intersection on Monday and involved a 23-year-old driver and a 52-year-old Japanese passenger travelling in a Bolt vehicle, The Bangkok Post reported today.

The passenger admitted swearing at the driver and kicking the driver's seat during an argument over the fare and traffic conditions.

The driver later ordered the passenger out of the vehicle before assaulting him.

The Criminal Court found the driver guilty of causing bodily harm and related traffic offences.

The driver had earlier settled separate administrative charges with a 3,000-baht (RM387) fine.

The court suspended the one-month jail sentence for one year.