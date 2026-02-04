LONDON, Feb 4 — An investigation has been launched into an arson attack on an Islamic centre linked to the Iranian government in London in which two flammable objects were thrown into the grounds, police said yesterday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the incident in the early hours.

“The Islamic Centre has previously been the site of protest and altercations between groups who support and are opposed to the regime in Iran,” a spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said.

No one was injured in the incident in the central London district of Maida Vale and there was no damage to the centre, police added. — AFP