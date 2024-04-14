JERUSALEM, April 14 — Israel has an opportunity to form a strategic alliance against Iran after its mass drone and missile attack was jointly repelled, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said today.

The attack was repelled together with the United States and other countries, Gallant said in a statement.

“We have an opportunity to establish a strategic alliance against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat.” — Reuters

