HONG KONG, March 20 — China’s foreign affairs office in Hong Kong lashed out against the British government today over its criticism of the city’s new national security law, saying it showed it had a “deep-rooted mindset as a coloniser”.

Hong Kong, a former colony of Britain before the 1997 handover back to China, yesterday passed a security law punishing five major crimes after a fast-tracked legislative process.

British foreign minister David Cameron said it was a “rushed” process for a law that will “further damage the rights and freedoms enjoyed in the city”.

In response, Beijing’s foreign affairs commissioner blasted Britain for being “hypocritical and exercising double standards”, as it referred to London’s own national security laws, including one passed last year.

“The United Kingdom has been making inflammatory and irresponsible comments on Hong Kong’s situation... it’s all due to the deep-rooted mindset as a coloniser and preacher,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

“We urge the UK to set its position right, face the reality, and give up on the fantasy of continuing its colonial influence in Hong Kong.”

It also issued a separate statement on the European Union’s criticism of the new law, which had said it would affect the “long-term attractiveness” of the city as an international business hub.

“We urge the EU to envisage the strong appeal for the legislation in Hong Kong, and abandon its hypocritical double standards and prejudice,” the statement said. — AFP