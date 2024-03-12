COPENHAGEN, March 12 — Norway’s King Harald will receive a permanent pacemaker today, the royal court said in a statement, after the monarch received a temporary device at a hospital in Malaysia earlier this month.
Norway’s King Harald to receive permanent pacemaker, says royal court
Tuesday, 12 Mar 2024 3:47 PM MYT
