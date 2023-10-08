NEW DELHI, Oct 8 — Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have renewed support for the creation of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders as the Arab-Israeli conflict grows.

The Maldives government in a statement reiterated its position that “a lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine”.

It called for the full implementation of the Security Council resolutions “that have declared null and void the occupation of Palestine, and the annexation of the Holy City of Jerusalem”.

The Arab territory occupied by Israel in the 1967 war included East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders,” Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Afghan interim government blamed Israeli violation of Palestinian rights for the latest escalation in the 75-year-old conflict and asked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help the Palestinians.

Pakistan in a statement called on the world community to come together to end hostilities and for achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East.

“A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital,” it said.

The countries expressed concern over the escalation of violence which killed hundreds of people in Israel and Palestine on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has amassed his troops for war and has threatened to turn Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade for 16 years, into a “deserted island” after Palestinian fighters carried out attacks inside the Jewish state. — Bernama