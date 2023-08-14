CHISINAU (Moldova), Aug 14 — Twenty-two Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau today, leaving behind a skeleton staff as relations between the two countries deteriorate.

Moldovan officials have said the reduction of staff at the Russian embassy to 25 from 80 will establish parity with Moldova’s embassy in Moscow.

Ex-Soviet state Moldova has been buffeted by Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine and its pro-European President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilise her country.

Moldovan media outlets published a video of two buses being escorted out of the Russian embassy by police and driving in the direction of the airport.

A source at Chisinau airport told Reuters that the plane carrying the embassy staff had left for the Russian city of Sochi, from where it would continue to Moscow.

Twenty-three technical support staff and their families were also asked to leave along with the diplomats.

According to Moldova’s foreign ministry, no more than 10 Russian diplomats and 15 support staff can remain in Chisinau from tomorrow.

Moldova’s foreign ministry asked Russia to reduce its embassy presence in Chisinau last month, citing concerns about alleged Russian attempts to destabilise the small state, which borders Romania and Ukraine.

“We agreed on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia, so that there are fewer people trying to destabilise the Republic of Moldova,” Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a cabinet meeting at the time.

Chisinau has distanced itself from Moscow since Sandu came to power in 2020. In February, Sandu accused Moscow of plotting a coup against her government. — Reuters