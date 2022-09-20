Former Brazilian president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil September 17, 2022. ― Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 ― Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly extended his lead over President Jair Bolsonaro less than two weeks before the South American country's election, a poll by IPEC released yesterday showed.

In a first-round vote scheduled for October 2, Lula reached 47 per cent of voters' support against 31 per cent for Bolsonaro, compared with 46 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, in the same poll a week ago, the survey showed.

In a potential second-round runoff, Lula's lead grew to 19 percentage points from 17 previously, indicating he would get elected with 54 per cent of the votes versus Bolsonaro's 35 per cent.

Bolsonaro's approval rate was flat at 30 per cent, while his disapproval rate increased to 47 per cent, from 45 per cent last week.

Pollster IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, interviewed 3,008 people in person from September 17-18. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. ― Reuters