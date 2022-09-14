Civil defence members work at the site of a four-storey residential building collapse in Amman, Jordan September 13, 2022. ― Reuters pic

AMMAN, Sept 14 ― Rescuers were searching today for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said.

At least 25 people were in a dilapidated residential building in Amman when it crumbled yesterday.

“There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life,” said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.

Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. About a dozen people had been evacuated so far, several with serious injuries, hospital sources said.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials blamed the building's state of disrepair. ― Reuters