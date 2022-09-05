This handout photo taken and released by the Ukrainnian presidential press service on August 30, 2022, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi (right) posing prior to their meeting in Kyiv, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. — Ukrainian Presidential Press Service pic via AFP

KYIV, Sept 5 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the results of the IAEA monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with French President Emmanuel Macron today, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

“Held substantive, more than 1.5 hour-long talks with French President Emmanuel Macron,” Zelenskiy wrote.

“Told him about the situation at the front & the course of countering (Russia’s) aggression. Coordinated further defence support from France. Exchanged assessments of the results of the IAEA mission to (the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant),” he added. — Reuters