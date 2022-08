Russians will find it harder to get visas for visiting the EU now. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, Aug 31 — The European Union will suspend an agreement with Russia that eases visa issuance, but there will not be a blanket visa ban imposed as there is no unanimity on that, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook today.

Szijjarto said Hungary, along with some other member states, opposed a Russian visa ban. He also announced that Hungary has signed a deal with Russia’s Gazprom on additional gas shipments from September 1. — Reuters