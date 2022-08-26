Police officers secure the perimeter after a van crashed into a terrace along a shopping street, lightly injuring several people, in the city center of Brussels on August 26, 2022. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Aug 26 — A van driver ploughed through a crowded cafe terrace in Brussels' city centre shopping and tourism district today, lightly injuring six people before escaping the scene.

Police said it was too soon to speculate on whether the driver had deliberately targeted the diners, but that investigators had found the van and were hunting for the suspect.

"Shortly before 1.00pm a van drove into a terrace on Saint Michel street. The driver fled in his vehicle, the emergency services were very quickly on the spot," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"There were six minor injuries who were treated at the scene," she said.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told the daily Le Soir that there had been a mixture of tourists and local shoppers on the terrace and that some of the witnesses were in a state of shock.

"What is certain is that the vehicle was travelling at an extremely high speed," he said. — AFP