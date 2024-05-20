KLANG, May 20 — The Pahang government will send 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine to ease the burden of the people in the conflict-stricken country.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the essential items including food items in retort packaging, blankets and medicines which will be sent by sea from Port Klang on June 1 and is expected to arrive in Port Said, Egypt on July 4.

He said the mission to deliver humanitarian aid, in collaboration with Ops Ihsan, was the result of the collection of donations through the Pahang4Palestine fund which was first mobilised during the Pahang4Palestine Solidarity gathering in Kuantan on Oct 28 last year.

“As of today, the total amount of donations collected through the Pahang4Palestine fund is RM1.6 million and we are converting the money into essential goods to be sent to the Palestinian people.

“I promise that every cent donated through the fund will reach Gaza, that is the guarantee of the state government, and we have a special committee to look after every donation received to make sure it is not used arbitrarily,” he said at a press conference when launching the mission here today.

Wan Rosdy expressed his confidence that the essentials would reach the Palestinian people safely as the state government also received the cooperation of Wisma Putra, apart from a similar commitment given by the Egyptian Embassy in Malaysia.

At the same time, he also strongly condemned the cruel actions of the Zionist regime in the massacre carried out against the Palestinian people, which has claimed more than 35,000 lives, mostly children, women and the elderly. — Bernama

