United Kingdom's former ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, Vicky Bowman, was arrested along with her husband and prominent artist Htein Lin (pictured) in Yangon on August 24, 2022. — AFP pic

YANGON, Aug 25 — Myanmar’s ruling military junta has confirmed in a statement that former British ambassador Vicky Bowman is being investigated under the country’s Immigration Act.

Bowman and her husband, Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, were first reported to have been detained yesterday. — Reuters