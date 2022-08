Russia has been accused of various wartime atrocities. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Aug 2 —Ukraine’s Azov regiment issued a response today to its designation as a “terrorist” group by Russia’s highest court, decrying the move as a justification for Russia to commit war crimes.

In a post on its Telegram page, the Azov regiment also called for the US State Department to declare Russia a “terrorist state” in response to alleged war crimes by Moscow during its invasion of Ukraine. — Reuters