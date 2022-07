British MP Penny Mordaunt is the latest to announce their intent to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 10 —Britain's junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt today launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, becoming the ninth Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running.

"Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship," Mordaunt said in a tweet. — Reuters