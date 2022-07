British Prime Minister Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 5 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a call today he believed Ukraine's military could retake territory recently captured by Russian forces, a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

Johnson also updated Zelenskiy on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said. — Reuters